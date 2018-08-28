Viacom Launches OTT NickSplat Channel Via AT&T’s VRV Platform

Nostalgic Nickelodeon favorites are going over-the-top as Viacom launches the NickSplat Channel via the VRV platform on Tuesday.

Consumers can either subscribe to all of VRV’s bundle for $9.99 a month, or get NIckSplat on an a la carte basis. Other content available on VRV includes Crunchyroll, Funimation, Rooster Teeth and Shudder.

VRV is part of the Ellation unit of Otter Media, which was recently acquired by AT&T.

Nickelodeon parent Viacom has been looking to ramp up its direct-to-consumer business Nickelodeon launched a Noggin app in 2015 and in May began distributing it via Amazon, resulting in more rapid subscriber growth.

NickSplat is a multi-screen service featuring 30 series from the Nickelodeon library that were popular as far back as the 1990s including Aahhh!!! Real Monsters, All That, Are You Afraid of the Dark?, CatDog, Clarissa Explains It All, Doug, Kenan & Kel, Legends of the Hidden Temple, Rocko's Modern Life, The Angry Beavers and The Wild Thornberrys. The shows have been airing as a NickSplat block on the TeenNick cable network

Additional programming will be added at a later date.

“VRV, with a sophisticated user base that loves the best in animation, is the perfect platform to launch our NickSplat channel,” said Sam Cooper, Viacom executive VP of distribution and business development partnerships. “Viacom’s content – including our deep library of genre-defining television – is highly in demand, and our audiences are always looking for new and innovative ways to enjoy our programming. We’re committed to finding the best partners to bring our individual brands direct to the consumer, and this relationship with VRV is an exciting step forward in our strategy.”

VRV was launched in 2016 as a premium streaming experience. This deal marks the first time it is working with a traditional media company.

"Our strategy for VRV is predicated upon selectively adding meaningful channel brands to the VRV service, and our next phase of partnerships is focused on working closely with proven traditional networks to bring them into SVOD, just like we are doing with Viacom for Nickelodeon," said Eric Berman, head of content partnerships, VRV. "We have a unique expertise in launching and operating SVOD services, and we intend to share our streaming know-how, our robust technology platform, distribution relationships across all major devices, and our young and engaged audience who has a proven willingness to pay for content, with our partners, to jump-start their SVOD efforts."

VRV and Viacom will curate programming on the channel throughout the partnership. Viewers can visit the NickSplat channel guide to find the latest episodes available by visiting vrv.co/nicksplatguide. NickSplat is available at www.vrv.co or on the VRV app for Xbox One, PS4, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, and on Android and iOS.

Also marking the NickSplat channel launch, VRV is holding series of experiential events across the nation. Kicking off in Santa Monica the weekend of September 7, attendees can enjoy nostalgic cartoons, a cereal bar and a 90s-themed photo activation. Additional events will be announced later this year.

[embed]https://vimeo.com/286922548[/embed]