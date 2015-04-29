Viacom Launches Ad Sales Data Product

Viacom is jumping into the data driven ad sales arena with a new product it is calling Viacom Vantage.

Viacom Vantage enables advertisers to reach their custom targets at the program level across the Viacom Media Networks portfolio.

"Our guiding principle is to offer best-in-class and client-centered products for our advertising partners," said Jeff Lucas, head of sales for Viacom Media Networks. "Viacom Vantage is our latest cutting edge product to deliver on that promise by enabling our clients to close the gap between how they define their true segments and where their messages can work best in reaching that audience on our shows."

Viacom Vantage was tested by group of national partners including Horizon Media. Viacom Vantage offered each of these clients deep data integrations, customized capabilities and took on operational and inventory management efforts to drive unique media plans and help set new industry standards.

"When Viacom came to us with this new ad solution, we recognized immediately it was a novel approach that could greatly build upon the effectiveness of our client's investment," said Dave Campanelli, senior VP director of national television for Horizon Media. "The results far exceeded our expectations by directly identifying and reaching our targeted consumers and providing us with precisely the right programming that would generate the highest return."

Viacom Vantage is the result of years of strategic investment in data, proprietary research and ongoing optimization to build out new predictive models. It goes far beyond the traditional age and gender demographics and provides the capability to integrate attitudinal and behavioral segments with other off-the-shelf segments by using a unique algorithm that is custom fit to each advertiser's goals.

"Our holistic and highly customizable approach to data is far ahead of the industry curve and leverages the unparalleled social and digital reach of our programming to help unlock insights into the commercial and digital behaviors of our audiences," said Kern Schireson, executive VP, data strategy and consumer intelligence at Viacom Media Networks. "By effectively merging our expansive data footprint with syndicated research, we can continuously optimize media plans to integrate our advertisers' messaging on the exact right shows at the exact right time."