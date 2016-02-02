Viacom Kids & Family Group Promotes Production Head

Lee Ann Chmielewski-Larsen has been promoted to executive VP of production for Viacom Kids and Family Group.

In her new role she will oversee all planning for production, facilities and broadcast operations. She’ll also supervise all physical producton and technical and operation personal and manage production budget.

Chmielewski-Larsen had been senior VP, production, for the Nickelodeon group. In her new post, she will oversee TV Land and CMT in addition to Nicklodeon, Nick at Nite, Nick Jr., Nicktoons and TeenNick.

She reports to Sarah Levy, COO of the Viacom Kids and Family Group.

“Lee Ann has a deep partnership with our content teams and ensures we continue to evolve our production capabilities to keep our pipeline flowing with content for our audiences,” said Levy. “As she adds oversight of production for TV Land and CMT, Lee Ann is a vital resource, as each brand ramps up the programming slate and live events.”