Viacom Joins With Twitter to Push VMA Sponsors

Viacom said it has made agreements to create social video advertising campaigns for sponsors with Twitter during the MTV Video Music Awards.

Brands participating in the Twitter Amplify program include Pepsi and Degree Women antiperspirant.

Viacom said that because of advertiser interest, Viacom and Twitter are also creating sponsorship opportunities in 30 different programming events through the end of 2014 including Comedy Central's upcoming roast of James Franco.

"The availability of Twitter Amplify in the MTV Video Music Awards - an annual trending topic behemoth - generated such a great response from advertisers that we're accelerating our plans to roll it out across our networks," said Jeff Lucas, head of sales, music and entertainment, Viacom Media Networks. "We look forward to connecting even more advertisers with our audiences through video content on Twitter."

Twitter Amplify enables TV networks like MTV to deliver sponsor-supported video via Twitter leading up to and during events. VMA content will include show highlights, backstage moments and red-carpet interviews.

Viacom says the 2012 VMAs generated 14.7 million tweets. MV has 13.3 million followers for its U.S. accounts.