Viacom Extends Dooley’s Employment Contract

Viacom said it extended the employment agreement of senior VP and chief operating officer Tom Dooley.

The new deal runs through Dec. 31, 2018. The previous agreement expired at the end of this year.

The deal comes at a time when some shareholders and consultants have criticized Viacom for over-compensating some of its top executives. In 2015, Dooley received total compensation of $37.1 million, including a $3 million salary.

According to a filing with the SEC, there was no change in Dooley's compensation. When CEO and Chairman Philippe Dauman re-upped last year, he received a $17 million stock award.

“Tom is an outstanding executive with a history of remarkable accomplishment at Viacom,” said Dauman. “He has done an excellent job in helping to reorient Viacom's operations to succeed in the changing media environment, spearheading the creation of the industry's best-in-class data-focused advertising products, and driving effectiveness and efficiency throughout the company. His continued leadership by my side will be a key factor in Viacom's success in the years ahead."

Dooley was named COO of Viaocm in 2010. He is also a director of the company. He joined Viacom in 1980.