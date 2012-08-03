Viacom Earnings Drop in Third Quarter

Viacom reported lower third-quarter profits as revenue

dropped sharply.

Net earnings fell 7% to $534 million from $574 million, a

year ago. Earning per diluted share rose to $1.01, vs. 97 cents a year ago.

Revenues were down 14% to $3.24 billion.

"Despite challenging year-on-year comparisons with last

year's strong third quarter, Viacom remains committed to pursuing its long-term

strategy of international expansion, continued programming investment and

ongoing focus on operational discipline," Philippe Dauman, president and

CEO, said in a statement. "Looking forward, we will continue to operate

efficiently to maintain our competitive and creative edge, and over time,

return significant value to shareholders."

Operating income at Viacom's Media Networks group, which

includes MTV, Nickelodeon and Comedy Central, was down 10% to $934 million.

Revenues were down 5% to $2.27 billion.

Domestic advertising revenues decreased 7%. The company said

revenues were impacted by the timing of event driven programming compared to

the prior year's quarter. Worldwide advertising revenues were down 9%.

Affiliate revenues were down 1%, compared to a year ago when the company

registered digital streaming payments. Worldwide affiliate fees were up 1%.

The company has also been struggling with lower ratings at

some of its networks, including Nickelodeon and MTV.