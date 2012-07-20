Viacom, DirecTV End Carriage Dispute

Updated 11:25 a.m. ET





Viacom and DirecTV have reached an agreement, ending a nasty

week-long dispute that had blacked out channels including Nickelodeon, MTV and

Comedy Central to DirecTV subscribers.





Financial terms were not disclosed, but DirecTV said the

resolution showed that programmers who try to bully distributors with blackouts

won't get better deals.





DirecTV says the agreement will enable its customers to see

Viacom programming on tablets, laptops, and other personal devices on what it

calls the DirecTV Everywhere platform.





It added that carriage of the Epix movie service -- a joint

venture of Viacom and several movie studios -- is not required. Viacom said

DirecTV has an option to add the Epix service to its entertainment offerings.





"We are very pleased to be able to restore the channels to

our customers and thank them for their unprecedented patience and support,"

Derek Chang, executive VP of content strategy and development for DirecTV, said

in a statement. "It's unfortunate that Viacom took the channels away from

customers to try to gain leverage, but in the end, it's clear our customers

recognized that tactic for what it was."





Chang added that "the attention surrounding this unnecessary

and ill-advised blackout by Viacom has accomplished one key thing: it serves

notice to all media companies that bullying TV providers and their customers

with blackouts won't get them a better deal. It's high time programmers ended

these anti-consumer blackouts once and for all and prove our industry is about

enabling people to connect to their favorite programs rather than denying them

access."





Analyst Michael Nathanson of Nomura Securitas said he

thought Viacom secured subscriber fee increases above its Most Favored Nation

Clauses in contracts with other distributors.





Nathanson calculates that Viacom will get payments of about

$280 per sub in its new deal with DirecTV, compared to $2.25 per sub in the

expired agreement. He estimates that Viacom gets about $3 per sub from other

distributors.





"The deal is consistent with the company's prior guidance

for affiliate fee growth of high-single to low-double-digit growth," Nathanson

said in a report. "The unknown to us is if Viacom receives the return to market

rate all in the first year or if it is spread out over a few years. If the

step-up was all in the first year, our total domestic affiliate fee revenue

growth would increase to over 10% Y/Y in FY13, above our current 8% Y/Y

estimate."





On a broader note, Nathanson says, "this deal reinforces the

power of Viacom's networks and brands, especially in the face of weak

short-term ratings. It also helps set the template for future deals and debunks

the bearish thesis of dropping any networks or not having enough clout over

distributors given recent concerns over Nickelodeon ratings."





"While [Viacom] may be somewhat disappointed by a

conspicuously futile attempt to secure carriage of its Epix JV premium channel,

we see some relief on resolving an impasse that was significantly impacting

some ratings issues, added Tuna Amobi, equity analyst at S&P Capital IQ.





In its brief release, Viacom said it was "extremely pleased

to bring its programming back to DirecTV subscribers, and thanks everyone

affected by the disruption for their patience and understanding during this

challenging period."



