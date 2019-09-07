Viacom Digital Doubles Down With More Facebook Shows

Viacom Digital Studios, which introduced new series during its NewFront presentation for Facebook, is doubling down with more shows to appear on Facebook’s Watch Platform.

In addition to the previously announced MTV's Drag My Dad and Nickelodeon’s Throw Back with Nickelodeon, Viacom Digital Studios will soon be launching another six series under the Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and Awesomeness brands.

With many young viewers among the growing number of cord-nevers and cord-cutters, the company is betting that it can strengthen brand loyalty and build online communities by working with Facebook and other digital and social partners. That’s the formula for keeping Viacom’s “youth” brands relevant to a generation of digital natives.

The new series, as described by VDS, include:

From Comedy Central:

Beast to Beauty: a fabulous lifestyle duo helps New York’s ugliest pets refine their wardrobes, grooming, diet, cultural pursuits, and home décor. Hosted by Grace Helbig. Premieres Sept. 21.

Pitch Please: ambitious wannabe entrepreneurs present their breakthrough business ideas for extremely ridiculous concepts, that you wish were real. Hosted by Adam Waheed. Premieres Sept. 30.

From Nickelodeon:

Fact or Nicktion: an investigative weekly series where our MatPat explores the weird mysteries behind classic Nickelodeon shows and theorizes answers that just might ruin your childhood. Hosted by MatPat. Premieres Sept. 10

Make My Nick Dreams Come True: was one of your 6th grade #goals to run the Double Dare obstacle course? To get slimed? Get ready to make your Nick dream come true. Hosted by Joey Graceffa. Premiere date to be announced.

Very Bad Crafts: Armed with some of the most unconventional and useless items imaginable for crafting, our contestants are presented with a challenge to create themed target objects out of the items they have been presented. Judged and hosted by a quirky DIY influencer, our contestants do their absolute best to create magic out of the materials they are given. Part challenge show, part masterclass in the absurd, Very Bad Crafts is like Nailed It but with crafts, where contestants will be challenged to channel their inner Michelangelo. Premiere date to be announced.

From Awesomeness:

Tri Me: Rickey Thompson settles real-life disputes between roommates, coworkers, friends, and significant others with help from the Facebook audience. Hosted by Rickey Thompson. Premiere to be announced.