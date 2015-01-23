Viacom CEO Dauman Pay Rises 19% to $44.3M
Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman’s compensation rose 19% to $44.3 million.
In a document filed with the SEC, Viacom said Dauman’s salary was $3.875 million. He had stock awards of $12.4 million, options worth $7.5 million and $20 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation.
Dauman recently signed a new employment agreement that keeps him with Viacom through 2018.
Sumner Redstone, who controls Viacom and is executive chairman and founder, received $13.2 million in compensation, down from $36.2 million in 2013. Redstone’s salary went up, but he had a big drop in deferred compensation earnings.
Viacom senior executive VP and COO Thomas Dooley received $35 million in total compensation, up 20% from $29.1 million in 2013.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.