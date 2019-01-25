Viacom CEO Bakish Got Paid $20M for 2018

Viacom CEO Bob Bakish received total compensation of $19.955 million for fiscal 2018, down 2% from the prior year, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Bakish, who is trying to turn around Viacom by focusing on a small group of flagship networks and acquiring digital media companies, got a salary of $3 million in 2018, up from $2.8 million in 2017.

Related: Viacom Gets Into Streaming By Acquiring Pluto TV

His stock awards fell to $2.499 million from $4.795 million, but is non-equity incentive plan compensation rose to $9.376 million from $7 million.

The next highest paid executive in Viacom’s filing was CFO Wade Davis, who received $7.124 million in compensation, up from $6.525 million.