Viacom and Dish Reach Short-Term Extension

Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman says the programmer has reached a short-term carriage deal with Dish Network.

The current agreement with Dish expires this month and concern that Viacom’s networks, including Nickelodeon, MTV and Comedy Central, could be dropped by a major carrier was a major concern to Wall Street investors. Viacom networks have been dropped by some smaller operators.

On Viacom’s earnings conference call Tuesday morning, Dauman said that Viacom was in negotiations with Dish and has entered into a short-term extension while they discuss a long-term renewal.

“We believe we will reach an agreement that will be productive for both sides,” he said.