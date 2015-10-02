Viacom Adds New Head of ‘Audience Science’

Continuing its efforts to find different ways to measure viewership, Viacom hired media agency executive Julian Zilberbrand as executive VP of audience science.

With its young-skewing viewers moving to digital devices and content, Viacom has been ramping up its data capabilities in an attempt to reverse its falling advertising revenues.

Zilberbrand had been executive VP of activation standards, insights and technology at ZenithOptimedia. At Viacom, he’ll report to Kern Schireson, executive VP of data strategy and consumer intelligence.

“Viacom’s dedication to remaining the leader in data science and strategy is evident in the speed at which we are developing new tools and solutions at this pivotal time in the industry,” said Schireson. “Julian is part of a growing list of world-class data talent to join us for the huge opportunities during this transformational time in media, and he offers his team a very special perspective informed by his visibility into the broad industry landscape.”

Zilberbrand’s Audience Science group encompasses data and audience development functions. Those include: