Viacom Ad Sales Turn Positive; Earnings Drop

After a long slide, advertising revenues at Viacom's media

networks turned positive, but the operating income at the networks slipped in

the quarter and the company's overall earnings were also lower because of lower

movie box office results and viewer home video titles.

Second-quarter net earnings fell 18% to $478 million, or 96

cents a share, from $585 million, or $1.07 a share, a year ago. The earnings

were slightly better than Wall Street expectations.

Revenue fell 6% to $3.1 billion.

Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman had earlier predicted that ad

revenues would turn up this quarter. He said the improvement came mainly

because ratings at Nickelodeon had turned up after a deep decline. The kids

network has revamped its programming management and is in the process of

launching a wave of new series.

MTV, which is trying to recover from the departure of its

hit Jersey Shore, is planning to run

more series and run new seasons of those series more frequently, Dauman said.

Overall, he said the ad market is also showing improving

demand, particular in the categories where Viacom is strong, including toys,

video games, autos and quick-serve restaurants. Pricing has also be strong in

the scatter market, with scatter pricing up 20%, and scatter prices versus the

upfront showing double-digit gains.

Dauman said he expected ad revenues to show further

improvement in the current quarter.

Since Netflix announced that it would not be renewing its

current deal to stream Viacom library titles, analysts have been concerned

about how that will affect Viacom's affiliate revenues. Dauman said that for

this year Viacom was on target to achieve its target of 10% affiliate growth

this year. He said Viacom is in talks with streaming VOD companies including

Netflix about future deals and that it would consider licensing some content on

an exclusive basis, if that maximizes revenues. Long term, he said that digital

revenue would remain a growth area for the company.

Dauman also said that the company would continue its stock

repurchase plan and that its directors would be reviewing the company's

dividend at its next board meeting.

Operating income for Viacom's media networks unit fell 2% to

$873 million in the quarter. Revenues rose 2% to $2.2 billion. Domestic and

worldwide advertising revenues both increased 2%. Domestic affiliate revenues

increased 3%. Excluding digital distribution, domestic affiliate revenue growth

was up at a low double-digit rate, the company said.

Analyst

John Janedis of UBS Securities said advertising results and media networks

earnings were better than forecast. "We expect the combination of better ad

growth and likelihood of a positive tone around the SVOD business (despite the

recent comment from Netflix) will drive the stock higher today," he said in a

research note.