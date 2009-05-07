VH1’s ‘Tough Love’ Returning For Season Two

VH1 is showing lots of love to Tough Love, bringing the boot camp-like, dating 101 series back for a second season.

Episodes are scheduled to premiere in the fourth quarter of this year.

The show was another successful reality series for VH1, attracting 1.9 million viewers per episode on average and earning a 1.3 rating in the 18-49 demo. The program had a strong debut, ranking as the no. 3 original program on cable for the day.

In season two, professional matchmaker Steven Ward, joined by his mother JoAnn, will put eight single women through another round of Tough Love boot camp, examining the ladies’ dating faux pas and looking to find them true love.

“Audiences couldn’t get enough of Steven’s brand of tough love and brutal honesty,” said Jeff Olde, executive VP of original programming and production at VH1. “Our viewers truly connected with the highs and lows of dating experienced by each woman on the show.”

The show is executive produced by Jim Berger and Pamela Healey for High Noon Entertainment. Nancy Juvonen, Drew Barrymore, Ember Truesdell and Chris Miller executive produce for Flower Films.