VH1’s 'TLC Story’ Draws Crazy High 4.5 Million Viewers
VH1’s original movie CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story drew 4.5 million viewers in its Oct. 21 premiere, the network announced Tuesday.
The film, which chronicles the lives of iconic R&B music trio TLC, posted the highest audience and rating for the network in more than five years.
CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story is also the most watched original movie ever for VH1 and the most viewed adult-targeted movie thus far in 2013 (Disney Channel’s kid-targeted Teen Beach Movie drew 8.3 million viewers in its July 19 debut.)
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.