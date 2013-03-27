VH1's Jeff Olde Named EVP, Program Development at E!

VH1 executive Jeff Olde will join E! this summer as its

executive VP of program development, the NBCUniversal-owned cable network

announced Wednesday. He will report to E! president Suzanne Kolb.

Olde will oversee original programming and series

development including franchises like The Soup, Chelsea Lately, Fashion

Police and Keeping up with the Kardashians, as well as the network's

scripted series development. He fills the role vacated by former E! programming

president Lisa Berger, whoresigned in January.

"Jeff is an incredibly gifted executive with deep

industry relationships and a unique creative expertise," said Kolb.

"His passion for pop culture and proven track record for serving the

audience will be invaluable to our long-term growth."

Olde is currently executive VP of original

programming, production and development at VH1, where he oversaw such reality

series as Mob Wives, Love & Hip Hop and The Surreal Life;

scripted drama Single Ladies; and pop culture programming like Best

Week Ever and Behind the Music. Prior to joining VH1, he was a

creative consultant to Brian Graden, president of entertainment for MTV

Networks Music Group, and an independent producer.