VH1 Sets Launch Date For Scripted Series

VH1 will debut in May its first one-hour scripted dramedy series Single Ladies with a two-hour movie pilot.

The series, produced by Queen Latifah's Flavor Unit Entertainment, will premiere May 30 and marks the network's first foray into the one-hour scripted series genre. The 10-episode series will officially debut June 6, according to network officials.

Single Ladies follows three best friends with different philosophies on sex and relationships. Actresses Stacy Dash, LisaRaye McCoy and Charity Shea star in the series.

"We are thrilled here at VH1 to be delving into our FIRST hour-long scripted series with Single Ladies," said Jeff Olde, EVP of Original Programming and Production for VH1 in a statement. "This series taps directly into relationship and love issues and shows women with real strengths, vulnerabilities, and flaws that many of our audience can directly identify with."