VH1 Scores with I Love New York 2

VH1's I LoveNew York2 drew its biggest audience ever Monday night.

The 9 p.m. episode drew 4.4 million total viewers and a 2.3 rating in the 18-49 demo, up 21% from the season average so far, according to Nielsen Media Research. The episode's 11 p.m. rerun also drew the highest audience for the show during that time period -- a 1.4 rating with viewers 18-40.

The show, from 51 Minds Entertainment's Mark Cronin and Cris Abrego, has been a big hit for VH1 in its second season. It far performs the network's primetime average of about 830,000 total viewers.