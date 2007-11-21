VH1 Scores with I Love New York 2
By Anne Becker
VH1's I LoveNew York2 drew its biggest audience ever Monday night.
The 9 p.m. episode drew 4.4 million total viewers and a 2.3 rating in the 18-49 demo, up 21% from the season average so far, according to Nielsen Media Research. The episode's 11 p.m. rerun also drew the highest audience for the show during that time period -- a 1.4 rating with viewers 18-40.
The show, from 51 Minds Entertainment's Mark Cronin and Cris Abrego, has been a big hit for VH1 in its second season. It far performs the network's primetime average of about 830,000 total viewers.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.