VH1’s ‘The Breaks’ Greenlit to Series

VH1 original movie The Breaks has been greenlit for a series, with a late 2016 premiere scheduled. The movie’s Jan. 4debut delivered a 1.3 rating in the adult 18-49 demo and 1.8 million total viewers; that ranks as the No. 2 cable original movie of 2016 among adults 18-49, according to VH1.

Inspired by Dan Charnas’ book The Big Payback, the project is the narrative history of the hip-hop business. It is written, directed and executive produced by Seith Mann (The Wire, The Walking Dead), with the story by Mann and Charnas.

“The Breaks is VH1 at its best, intersecting ‘90s nostalgia with hip-hop for the masses,” said Chris McCarthy, general manager of VH1. “Both the viewers and critics have spoken, and we couldn’t be happier to continue telling the story that has already connected with millions of pop culture fans.”

Charnas and Bill Flanagan are also executive producers, and Maggie Malina will be an executive producer on behalf of VH1.