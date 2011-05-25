VH1 Revives 'Pop Up Video'

VH1 is bringing back three series this fall, with second seasons

for both Mob Wives and Love & Hip Hop, as well as the

revival of 90s-era Pop Up Video, the

network announced Wednesday.

Pop Up Video originally premiered in 1996, eventually

becoming VH1's highest-rated show, and ran until 2002. After a 10-year absence

from the air, VH1 has ordered 60 new episodes. The series will stay true to its original format,

featuring tidbit-filled "bubbles" appearing throughout current music videos. Newer elements will include viewer polling and user-generated content airing during the show.

"Pop Up Video has stood the test of time,

ranking as one of the most iconic series in recent television history," Tom Calderone, VH1 president, said. "For

years, people have practically begged, 'Please bring back Pop Up Video!' It's a

show and format that now evokes nostalgia for VH1's young adult audience."

Original

co-creator Woody Thompson will return as executive producer for Eyeboogie, with

Shelly Tatro, Karla Hidalgo and Jeff Olde executive producing for VH1.

Mob Wives, a

reality series following four women dealing with the effects of mafia affiliation

and the absence of their incarcerated husbands and fathers, will return in

the fall for a 12-episode second season. The series, which has averaged 1.3

million viewers, is produced by The Weinstein Company, Electus, JustJenn

Productions and Left/Right. Shelly Tatro, Kari McFarland, Rick Hankey and Jeff

Olde executive produce for VH1.

Docu-series Love

& Hip Hop's 10-episode second season will continue its look at women in

the hip hop industry when it returns in the fall. The series is executive

produced by Mona-Scott Young for Monami Entertainment, Toby

Barraud and Stefan Springman for NFGTV, with Jim Ackerman and Jeff Olde as

executive producers for VH1.