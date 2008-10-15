VH1 Revamping 'Best Week Ever'

VH1 is revamping its long-running weekly pop culture wrap up series Best Week Ever. Starting October 24, Comedian Paul F. Tompkins will take the helm as host, replacing what was a rotating panel of comedians, each offering one quip after another about the week’s news. The other cast members will still be there offering their take, but Tompkins will be the one guiding viewers through the show.

Tompkins will get a dry run at his hosting duties when Best Day Ever, the daily three and a half minute iteration of the series, beginning October 13.

"For almost five years, Best Week Ever has been a destination for anyone who loves pop culture and comedy. By adding a guide like Paul, a comic with a truly unique voice, we'll be better able to expand our coverage and make the show even stronger,” said Jim Ackerman, Senior Vice President of Development, VH1, in a statement.