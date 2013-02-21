VH1 Renews 'T.I. and Tiny' for Third Season

VH1 has greenlit a third season of Monday night series T.I.

and Tiny: The Family Hustle to premiere April 8 and picked up three new

shows for spring 2013.





New special VH1's 100 Sexiest Artists will premiere

on Tuesday, March 5, and feature host Stevie Ryan ranking the sexiest people in

the music business in a five-hour, four-night event.



The Gossip Game follows the lives of seven female

media personalities covering the urban entertainment beat in New York City. The

series debuts Monday, April 1.





And I'm Married to a..., which bows Sunday, April 21,

tells the stories of unconventional couples in the style of MTV's True Life,

like those married to a quadriplegic, a gay Mormon and a plastic surgery

addict.