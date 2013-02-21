VH1 Renews 'T.I. and Tiny' for Third Season
VH1 has greenlit a third season of Monday night series T.I.
and Tiny: The Family Hustle to premiere April 8 and picked up three new
shows for spring 2013.
New special VH1's 100 Sexiest Artists will premiere
on Tuesday, March 5, and feature host Stevie Ryan ranking the sexiest people in
the music business in a five-hour, four-night event.
The Gossip Game follows the lives of seven female
media personalities covering the urban entertainment beat in New York City. The
series debuts Monday, April 1.
And I'm Married to a..., which bows Sunday, April 21,
tells the stories of unconventional couples in the style of MTV's True Life,
like those married to a quadriplegic, a gay Mormon and a plastic surgery
addict.
