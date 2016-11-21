VH1 Renews ‘Martha & Snoop’ for Season Two

VH1 has renewed Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party for a second season. The show features the unlikely duo of domestic diva Martha Stewart and hip-hop pioneer Snoop Dogg hosting dinner get-togethers. It’s a partnership between Sequential Brands Group, Merry Jane and 495 Productions.

The show debuted to three million total viewers and a 1.5 18-49 rating in L3, says VH1. Episode three, a Thanksgiving special entitled “Ruffling Feathers," premieres Nov. 21 at 10 p.m.

"Martha and Snoop are the modern day Odd Couple and the reigning king and queen of pop culture. Wait until you see what happens in season two,” said Chris McCarthy, president MTV, VH1 and Logo.

Dinner party guests have included Seth Rogen, Wiz Khalifa, 50 Cent and Kathy Griffin.

“I hoped that people would find our new show a pleasant change from the cutthroat competition shows that food television has evolved into,” said Stewart. “Time for a change–food should be fun and enjoyable, involving friends and family. I am pleased that Snoop and I will be able to bring our various styles of cooking to a broader audience.”

Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party is executive produced by Stewart and Kim Miller Olko for Sequential Brands Group, Snoop Dogg and Ted Chung for Merry Jane and SallyAnn Salsano for 495 Productions, along with Nina L. Diaz, Trevor Rose, Paul Ricci, Fernando Mills and Paula Aranda for VH1.

"That's right, me and my homegirl Martha will be back for another season and we can't wait," said Snoop Dogg. "Thanks to all the fans who tuned into Season 1. If ya'll thought this season was fun, wait 'til you see what we have cookin' up next for ya.”