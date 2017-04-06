VH1 Renews ‘Hip Hop Squares’

VH1 is bringing back Hip Hop Squares for a second season. The series debuted to over 3.2 million viewers when it premiered in the fall. The show comes from Ice Cube and his Cube Vision production company in conjunction with Jesse Collins Entertainment, Scott St. John and Jeff Kwatinetz’s The Firm.

“Hip Hop Squares smashed ratings records as one of the most watched new series of the year,” said Chris McCarthy, president VH1, MTV and Logo. “We couldn’t ask for a better creative force to steer the show than Ice Cube or a better partner than CBS Distribution, and we are thrilled to keep this party going."

VH1 Hip Hop Squares is hosted by DeRay Davis. The show features the biggest names in hip hop, comedy and entertainment as they come to play and party. Based on Hollywood Squares, produced by King World Productions and distributed by CBS Television Distribution, VH1 Hip Hop Squares is developed in association with CBS Television Distribution.

“The positive response to Hip Hop Squares has been an incredible experience,” said Ice Cube, an executive producer on the show. “My team and I are grateful to VH1 and everyone who has worked incredibly hard to make the show a success. The fan excitement and their commitment has us fired up and we can’t wait to start shooting. Viewers can look forward to a louder, crazier party with the next season.”

Hip Hop Squares aired on MTV2 in 2012. VH1 debuted it in the fall.

Nina L. Diaz, Paul Ricci, Candida Boyette-Clemons, Trevor Rose and Elena Diaz are executive producers on the show for VH1.