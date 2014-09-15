VH1 Renews ‘Dating Naked’

VH1 has ordered a second season of unscripted competition series Dating Naked. No premiere date for season two has been announced.

The one-hour series, which features nude, meticulously blurred contestants, averaged a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 1 million total viewers per week in Nielsen live-plus-three ratings.

"Dating Naked has been a ratings success for us and a viewer favorite,” said VH1 executive VP of original programming and production Susan Levison. “VH1 has always been about shaping the cultural conversation and we're so glad to have created another pop culture lightning rod.”

The series is produced by Lighthearted Entertainment. VH1 will premiere a special, Dating Naked: The Wedding, Sept. 18.