VH1 Renews ‘Candidly Nicole’

VH1 has renewed unscripted series Candidly Nicole for a second season. Season two is scheduled to premiere in spring or summer of 2015.

The season-one finale of the show, which follows the day-to-day life of reality star Nicole Richie, aired Sept. 4. The show is based on an AOL web series.

“Candidly Nicole has surpassed every goal that we set for the launch,” said VH1 executive VP of original programing and production Susan Levison. “The series increased viewers in its time period by 50 percent, attracted thousands of new viewers to the channel and shared Nicole Richie’s sharp wit and comedic flair for highlighting some of the absurdities of the real world.”

Candidly Nicole is produced by Telepictures and World of Wonder.