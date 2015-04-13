VH1 Raps Out Series Starring The Game
VH1 has tapped rapper The Game to star in a new reality series, the network said Monday.
The series, She’s Got Game, will follow The Game — aka Jayceon Taylor — as he sets out on tour this summer while looking for love with help from his celebrity friends, said network officials. The 10-episode series is slated to premiere summer 2015.
The Game also starred in a previous VH1 series Marrying The Game.
