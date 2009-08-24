VH1 Pulls Shows Following Scandal
VH1 is washing its hands of Ryan Jenkins, canceling both reality shows that featured the murder suspect, who committed suicide on Sunday.
In a short announcement on its website, the channel said that it was “sad to announce that both ‘Megan Wants a Millionaire’ and ‘I Love Money 3’ officially have been canceled.”
VH1’s decision to shelf both shows came a day after Jenkins’ body was found at a hotel in British Columbia. Police had been hunting down Jenkins after the reality show contestant was charged with the murder of his ex-wife, model Jasmine Fiore. Fiore’s body had been found stuffed in a suitcase, minus her fingers and teeth.
