VH1 To Produce Record 44 Original Shows In 2010
Looking to build its connection
with younger audiences, VH1 is producing a record 44 original series in 2010
with a focus on music, celebrity and real life stories. The push comes following an extensive study
exploring what young adults between the ages of 25 and 34 wanted from the
network.
"They told us that they want to connect even more with our
characters, our artists and our celebrities - but in a more genuine way," said
VH1 President Tom Calderone. "They still enjoy VH1's signature sense of
fun and irreverence, but they also want more storylines that reflect the issues
and challenges they are experiencing in their own lives."
Music will remain one of the channel's core offerings,
comprising 40% of the entire day schedule starting this September. VH1 will be refreshing brands such as VH1 Divas (slated to return in December
with a concert special for American troops with USO), VH1 Hip Honors (returning in June with a special on Southern
rappers), and new installments of VH1 Storytellers, Behind the Music, and
the Emmy-winning Rock Doc series. Game show Don't
Forget the Lyrics will rev up as a daily strip series in September.
Among the new shows fast approaching is You're Cut Off, about nine spoiled young women who are cut off from
their various shopping outlets, debuting June 14 at 9 p.m.; weight loss
competition Money Honey (summer
2010); and new Behind the Music episodes,
which begin in June, featuring Courtney Love, Jennifer Hudson, Eve, Jennifer
Lopez and DMX. The network has also
scheduled An Evening with Christina
Aguilera special for June 13, with Behind
the Music and Storyteller featuring
the singer.
Among the new shows in the pilot phase are Beso: Waiting on Fame, about Eva
Longoria-Parker's Hollywood restaurant, and Estranged with Dr. Drew, in which the
ever-present VH1 celebrity doctor works to repair relationships in ruins.
Let's Spend the Night
Together: Confessions of Rock's Greatest Groupies will premier some time in
Q4 and specials on 50 Cent (50s Roots) and
Rush (RUSH: Beyond the Lighted Stage, June
26) are also slated for this year.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.