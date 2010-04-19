VH1 To Produce Record 44 Original Shows In 2010

Looking to build its connection

with younger audiences, VH1 is producing a record 44 original series in 2010

with a focus on music, celebrity and real life stories. The push comes following an extensive study

exploring what young adults between the ages of 25 and 34 wanted from the

network.

"They told us that they want to connect even more with our

characters, our artists and our celebrities - but in a more genuine way," said

VH1 President Tom Calderone. "They still enjoy VH1's signature sense of

fun and irreverence, but they also want more storylines that reflect the issues

and challenges they are experiencing in their own lives."

Music will remain one of the channel's core offerings,

comprising 40% of the entire day schedule starting this September. VH1 will be refreshing brands such as VH1 Divas (slated to return in December

with a concert special for American troops with USO), VH1 Hip Honors (returning in June with a special on Southern

rappers), and new installments of VH1 Storytellers, Behind the Music, and

the Emmy-winning Rock Doc series. Game show Don't

Forget the Lyrics will rev up as a daily strip series in September.

Among the new shows fast approaching is You're Cut Off, about nine spoiled young women who are cut off from

their various shopping outlets, debuting June 14 at 9 p.m.; weight loss

competition Money Honey (summer

2010); and new Behind the Music episodes,

which begin in June, featuring Courtney Love, Jennifer Hudson, Eve, Jennifer

Lopez and DMX. The network has also

scheduled An Evening with Christina

Aguilera special for June 13, with Behind

the Music and Storyteller featuring

the singer.

Among the new shows in the pilot phase are Beso: Waiting on Fame, about Eva

Longoria-Parker's Hollywood restaurant, and Estranged with Dr. Drew, in which the

ever-present VH1 celebrity doctor works to repair relationships in ruins.

Let's Spend the Night

Together: Confessions of Rock's Greatest Groupies will premier some time in

Q4 and specials on 50 Cent (50s Roots) and

Rush (RUSH: Beyond the Lighted Stage, June

26) are also slated for this year.