VH1 to Premiere New Series Following Rapper T.I.
VH1 has teamed
with rapper T.I. for a new series set to premiere Dec. 5 at 10 p.m., following
the rapper as he adjusts to life outside of prison.
The untitled series
will premiere with 10 half-hour episodes revolving around T.I.'s relationships
and work in the studio following an 11-month stint in Federal prison.
Cris Abrego, Christian Sarabia, Rabih Gholam
and Ben Samek of 51 Minds serve as executive producers, along with Category 5 Entertainment's
Brian Sher and Stella Bulochnikov. VH1's Jill Holmes, Kristen Kelly and Jeff Olde,
EVP, original programming and production, also serve as executive producers.
