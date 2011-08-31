VH1 to Premiere New Series Following Rapper T.I.

VH1 has teamed

with rapper T.I. for a new series set to premiere Dec. 5 at 10 p.m., following

the rapper as he adjusts to life outside of prison.

The untitled series

will premiere with 10 half-hour episodes revolving around T.I.'s relationships

and work in the studio following an 11-month stint in Federal prison.

Cris Abrego, Christian Sarabia, Rabih Gholam

and Ben Samek of 51 Minds serve as executive producers, along with Category 5 Entertainment's

Brian Sher and Stella Bulochnikov. VH1's Jill Holmes, Kristen Kelly and Jeff Olde,

EVP, original programming and production, also serve as executive producers.