VH1 Picks Up Second Season of ‘Hindsight’

VH1 has renewed Hindsight for a second season.

The series, about a woman who gets transported back to 1995, debuted to just 367,000 viewers on Jan. 7 and finished with 249,000 viewers for its March 11 finale.

“Our viewers have fallen in love with Hindsight,” said Susan Levison, executive VP, original programming and production, VH1. “From the characters and storytelling to the iconic music and fashion of the 90’s, this is a quintessential VH1 show and we can't wait to see what Becca will do next.”

Hindsight was created by Emily Fox, who also serves as executive producer along with John A. Norris.