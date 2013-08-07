VH1 Picks Up LeAnn Rimes/Eddie Cibrian Reality Series

VH1 has ordered six half-hour episodes of a new show about celebrity couple LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian, the network announced Wednesday.

LeAnn & Eddie (working title) will premiere in fall 2013 or winter 2014 and follow the country music star and her actor husband as they poke fun at what it’s like to be a high-profile couple. The series will be executive produced by Scott and Deirdre Gurney of Gurney Productions (Duck Dynasty).

Other executive producers are Rimes and Cibrian, John Ferriter for Octagon Entertainment, Scotty Abrams for Maniac Filmworks and Music and Jill Holmes for VH1.