VH1 Picks Up 'Jenny McCarthy Show' for Seven More Episodes
VH1 has renewed talker The
Jenny McCarthy Show for an additional seven episodes, the network confirmed
Friday.
The pop-culture based series, which premiered Feb. 8, will
launch its next round of episodes on Friday, April 12 at 10:30 p.m. ET.
Jenny McCarthy is
VH1's effort into to get into the increasingly crowded late-night topical talk
show space. Other recent cable efforts include E!'s failed entry with Whitney
Cummings, FX's BrandX with Russell Brand
and MTV's Nikki & Sara LIVE.
Deadline first
reported the story.
