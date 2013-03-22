Trending

VH1 Picks Up 'Jenny McCarthy Show' for Seven More Episodes

By

VH1 has renewed talker The
Jenny McCarthy Show for an additional seven episodes, the network confirmed
Friday.

The pop-culture based series, which premiered Feb. 8, will
launch its next round of episodes on Friday, April 12 at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Jenny McCarthy is
VH1's effort into to get into the increasingly crowded late-night topical talk
show space. Other recent cable efforts include E!'s failed entry with Whitney
Cummings, FX's BrandX with Russell Brand
and MTV's Nikki & Sara LIVE.

Deadline first
reported the story.