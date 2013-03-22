VH1 Picks Up 'Jenny McCarthy Show' for Seven More Episodes

VH1 has renewed talker The

Jenny McCarthy Show for an additional seven episodes, the network confirmed

Friday.

The pop-culture based series, which premiered Feb. 8, will

launch its next round of episodes on Friday, April 12 at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Jenny McCarthy is

VH1's effort into to get into the increasingly crowded late-night topical talk

show space. Other recent cable efforts include E!'s failed entry with Whitney

Cummings, FX's BrandX with Russell Brand

and MTV's Nikki & Sara LIVE.

Deadline first

reported the story.