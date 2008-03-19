VH1 Orders Vivica A. Fox Stylist Series

VH1 ordered Glam God with Vivica A. Fox, a series that will pit wanna-be celebrity stylists against one another to see who has what it takes to coif the hair of the stars.

"Vivica is a movie star and a fashion icon who knows how to step onto the red carpet and nail it every single time," VH1 executive vice president of original programming and production Jeff Olde said in a statement. "Her instincts are impeccable and she knows how critical it is to have a 'glam god' she can trust to create a star-making killer look. We are thrilled that we have her vision and insights to drive this show."

Contestants will compete in challenges designed to test their knowledge of fashion and style, covering everything from hairstyles to trendy clothing. The winner of the series will get $100,000 and the chance to become a personal stylist to an A-list celebrity.

Glam God with Vivica A. Fox will premiere on VH1 this summer.