VH1 Orders Transgender Reality Series

VH1 has given a series order to TransAmerica, an unscripted series following a group of transgender Chicago women. The eight-episode series is scheduled to premiere in late 2014 or early 2015.

The series is executive produced by Tyra Banks and Gay Rosenthal with 3 Arts Entertainment’s Mark Schulman.

“It would be easy to focus on the transgender aspect, but this series is about so much more,” said Susan Levison, executive VP, VH1 Programming. “This is a show about a group of compelling, gorgeous young friends who are on a unique journey while staying true to their authentic selves. We believe that message resonates.”