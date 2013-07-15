VH1 Orders Second Season of 'Hit the Floor'
VH1 has ordered a second season of Hit the Floor, its new scripted drama about professional basketball
and its dancers.
Hit the Floor,
from creator James LaRosa,premiered in
May and is currently averaging 1.9 million total viewers and a 1.22 rating
among adults 18-49, making it the highest rated new summer scripted cable
series in the demo.
"We always knew that Hit
the Floor was a strong project from the beginning and we are thrilled that
so many of our viewers agree with us," said Jill Holmes, senior VP of West
Coast production and development at VH1. "With creator James LaRosa at the
helm, everyone in front of and behind the camera has created a compelling,
addictive series with high energy dance numbers, and we can't wait to continue
the storyline that's made it the No. 1 cable show in its time period among
adults."
