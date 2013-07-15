VH1 Orders Second Season of 'Hit the Floor'

VH1 has ordered a second season of Hit the Floor, its new scripted drama about professional basketball

and its dancers.

Hit the Floor,

from creator James LaRosa,premiered in

May and is currently averaging 1.9 million total viewers and a 1.22 rating

among adults 18-49, making it the highest rated new summer scripted cable

series in the demo.

"We always knew that Hit

the Floor was a strong project from the beginning and we are thrilled that

so many of our viewers agree with us," said Jill Holmes, senior VP of West

Coast production and development at VH1. "With creator James LaRosa at the

helm, everyone in front of and behind the camera has created a compelling,

addictive series with high energy dance numbers, and we can't wait to continue

the storyline that's made it the No. 1 cable show in its time period among

adults."