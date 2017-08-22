VH1 Orders Season Three of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’

Shante, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars will stay.



VH1 has greenlit a third season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, the network announced Monday.



All Stars features contestants from previous seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, who compete for the All Star crown and a spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame.”



“The world is calling out to see more of these beautiful queens and I am going to give them every bit of it they can handle,” said executive producer and host RuPaul Charles in a statement. “These All Stars represent the best of the breasts, legs and thighs. They are giving everything and you’re not going to want to miss it!”



The network also announced that is has renewed after-show RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, which takes a behind-the-scenes look at the regular RuPaul’s Drag Race series.



Both All Stars and Untucked are produced by World of Wonder Productions. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang and RuPaul Charles serve as executive producers along with VH1 EPs Pamela Post and Tim Palazzola.



The pick-ups come after a record breaking season nine for RuPaul’s Drag Race, which moved from Logo to Viacom sister network VH1 this year. Drag Race also garnered seven 2017 Emmy nominations.