VH1 Orders Nicole Richie Reality Series

VH1 has given a series order to #CandidlyNicole, a reality show following the day-to-day life of Nicole Richie, the network announced Monday. The eight-episode series will premiere July 17.

VH1 has also signed a first-look development deal with Richie’s Honey Child Productions.

“Nicole’s sharp, acerbic sense of humor and broad audience appeal make #CandidlyNicole a perfect fit for the VH1 brand,” said Susan Levison, executive VP of original programming and development for VH1. “Viewers will enjoy her unique point of view and earnest look at pop culture as well as her fearless exploration of anything and everything taboo.”

#CandidlyNicole is based on the AOL webseries of the same name. It is produced by Telepictures and World of Wonder, and executive produced by Richie, Michael Baum and Carrie Franklin. Susan Levison, Jill Holmes and Kristen Kelly will serve as executive producers for VH1.