VH1, Nick Cannon To Develop TV Film Based On 'Drumline'

VH1 will team with actor/producer Nick Cannon to develop a new original movie based on the 2000 theatrical film Drumline.

Cannon, who appeared in the 2000 film about a fictional, historically black college marching band, will excutive produce Drumline: A New Beat, which will focus on a new set of characters at a fictional New Orleans-based university, said VH1 officials. Drumline feature film producers Wendy Finerman, Jody Gerson and Dallas Austin will also work on the new project, produced by VH1 in partnership with Fox Television Studios.

The VH1 film follows on the heels of the network’s successful CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story TV moive this past October, which generated 4.5 million viewers.

