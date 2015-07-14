VH1, Mistress Team on ‘Dating Naked’ Video Spot

To celebrate National Nude Day, VH1 has teamed with creative agency Mistress to create a new video promo for its reality series Dating Naked.

The sophomore series, in which participants strip nude before going on their first date, will be supported by a new “Love In The Air” video that celebrates National Nude Day (July 14) as well as the series by showcasing couples from a variety of backgrounds floating in their birthday suits in epic slow motion, according to network officials.

The two companies last year collaborated on the viral video Dancing Naked to mark the inaugural season of Dating Naked, the second season of which will debut July 22, according to VH1.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dBjSJPNC89I[/embed]