VH1 Greenlights Terrell Owens Reality Show

VH1 has given the green light to a reality show chronicling the off-season life of Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrell Owens.

The still untitled series will bow on the MTV Networks owned channel in summer, 2009.

"We are thrilled to bring such a great athlete, who is one of the biggest names and personalities in all the world of sports to VH1 for a surprising high octane look inside his superstar life off the field," said Jeff Olde, EVP Original Programming & Production, announcing the pickup.

The series will follow Owens as he tries to find success off the playing field, flanked by his friends and publicists Monique Jackson and Kita Williams.

VH1 has been busy launching reality shows based around larger than life personalities. Some have sprung from shows such as Flavor of Love, which was spun off into I Love New York, which in turn led to programs like I Love Money. Others have been developed independently of the franchises and concepts, such as Hogan Knows Best, which followed wrestler Hulk Hogan and his family.