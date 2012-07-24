VH1 Greenlights Second Scripted Series

VH1 has greenlit its second scripted series into production.

Bounce, which will

center on the dance team for a professional basketball team. The series

stars Dean Cain, Kimberly Elise, Charlotte Ross, Taylour Paige, Logan Browning,

Valery Ortiz, Katherine Bailess, Jonathan McDaniel and McKinley Freeman. Bounce is executive produced by creator James

LaRosa, with Maggie Malina also serving as executive producer.

"On the heels of our great success with Single Ladies, we are thrilled to have Bounce be our second hour-long scripted

series. It has all the elements we know VH1 viewers love; a world very much on

the pop culture radar, an incredible cast and compelling, addictive

storytelling," said Jeff Olde, executive VP, original programming and production

for VH1.

The series is set to premiere in 2013.