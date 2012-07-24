VH1 Greenlights Second Scripted Series
VH1 has greenlit its second scripted series into production.
Bounce, which will
center on the dance team for a professional basketball team. The series
stars Dean Cain, Kimberly Elise, Charlotte Ross, Taylour Paige, Logan Browning,
Valery Ortiz, Katherine Bailess, Jonathan McDaniel and McKinley Freeman. Bounce is executive produced by creator James
LaRosa, with Maggie Malina also serving as executive producer.
"On the heels of our great success with Single Ladies, we are thrilled to have Bounce be our second hour-long scripted
series. It has all the elements we know VH1 viewers love; a world very much on
the pop culture radar, an incredible cast and compelling, addictive
storytelling," said Jeff Olde, executive VP, original programming and production
for VH1.
The series is set to premiere in 2013.
