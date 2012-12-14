VH1 Expands Efforts for Digital 'Divas'

For the live airing of 2012

VH1 Divas on Sunday, Dec. 16, VH1 will expand both its online and social

media efforts for the performance event, which will celebrate dance music and

include tributes to Whitney Houston and Donna Summer.





Dan Sacher, senior VP of VH1 and Logo Digital, cites

research showing that social media is extremely important to their core

"mid-20s, female-leaning demo."





"We found in our own studies and in a Nielsen study that

mid-20s females are the most social online, sharing more content than any other

demo," he notes, which translated into heavy social media traffic for the event

in previous years.





"We know that upwards to 80% of our audience is on one or

more other devices while watching TV," he added in an interview. "So if we are

not on all three screens, we're getting only a fraction of their attention

span."





To capitalize on that usage, this year's Divas will feature streaming during the

red carpet before the show to Web and mobile at Divas.VH1.com and offer expanded social media features,

notes Jon Mallow, VP of shows and events at VH1 Digital. "We will be using the

Twitter tracker for the first time with Divas,"

he notes.





During the live event, they will also be streaming from a

number of cameras backstage and in the audience. They will also be clipping

moments from the show, which will air live for the first time in several years,

and will be quickly posting these clips to the site, where they can be shared

by viewers.





The channel has also installed a booth, where celebrities

and performers can have their photos taken, which will be turned into animated gifs

that viewers can share.





Interestingly, Sacher notes that the social media traffic

typically builds after the show as fans share content and it generally reaches

a peak on Monday morning. "We really see the traffic swell up to that water

cooler moment on Monday morning," he notes.





While the peak is typically Monday morning he believes the

relative quiet of the upcoming holiday period will help buzz will continue

throughout the week and beyond.