VH1 Expands Efforts for Digital 'Divas'
For the live airing of 2012
VH1 Divas on Sunday, Dec. 16, VH1 will expand both its online and social
media efforts for the performance event, which will celebrate dance music and
include tributes to Whitney Houston and Donna Summer.
Dan Sacher, senior VP of VH1 and Logo Digital, cites
research showing that social media is extremely important to their core
"mid-20s, female-leaning demo."
"We found in our own studies and in a Nielsen study that
mid-20s females are the most social online, sharing more content than any other
demo," he notes, which translated into heavy social media traffic for the event
in previous years.
"We know that upwards to 80% of our audience is on one or
more other devices while watching TV," he added in an interview. "So if we are
not on all three screens, we're getting only a fraction of their attention
span."
To capitalize on that usage, this year's Divas will feature streaming during the
red carpet before the show to Web and mobile at Divas.VH1.com and offer expanded social media features,
notes Jon Mallow, VP of shows and events at VH1 Digital. "We will be using the
Twitter tracker for the first time with Divas,"
he notes.
During the live event, they will also be streaming from a
number of cameras backstage and in the audience. They will also be clipping
moments from the show, which will air live for the first time in several years,
and will be quickly posting these clips to the site, where they can be shared
by viewers.
The channel has also installed a booth, where celebrities
and performers can have their photos taken, which will be turned into animated gifs
that viewers can share.
Interestingly, Sacher notes that the social media traffic
typically builds after the show as fans share content and it generally reaches
a peak on Monday morning. "We really see the traffic swell up to that water
cooler moment on Monday morning," he notes.
While the peak is typically Monday morning he believes the
relative quiet of the upcoming holiday period will help buzz will continue
throughout the week and beyond.
