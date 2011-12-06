VH1 Draws Nearly 6 Million Viewers for 'T.I. & Tiny' Premiere Episodes

VH1's new series following the lives of hip hop artist T.I.'s family drew nearly 6 million viewers Monday night, said network officials.

The series, T.I. & Tiny: the Family Hustle drew 2.8 million viewers and a 1.6 rating in the network's target 18-49 demo during its 9 p.m. premiere episode, said the network. A second episode of the series -- which follows T.I.'s private moments as he reunites with his wife, Tameka (a.ka. Tiny) and children, after a year of separation while serving time in prison, drew 3.1 million viewers and a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49.

Combined with encore presentations, the two premiere episodes of T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle drew a combined 8.8 million viewers. In addition, the episodes -- as well as the episode of Love & Hip Hop -- were the three most watched telecasts of the day in cable among women 18-49, said VH1.