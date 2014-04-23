VH1 Cancels ‘Best Week Ever’

VH1 has canceled Best Week Ever, the long-running comedic series featuring commentary on pop culture and current events.

“Best Week Ever was a pioneer in pop culture commentary on television when it launched in 2004, delivering its signature blend of comedy and tongue-in-cheek opinions on the most entertaining news and pop culture stories of the previous seven days,” The network said in a statement. “The series also served as a national launching pad for many talented creatives and comedians. We thank them, and the viewers who tuned in each week.”

Over the years, the series featured comics such Nick Kroll, Paul Scheer, and host Paul F. Tompkins. The series first ended in 2009, but returned in 2013.