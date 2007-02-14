VH1, BET and Queen Latifah Partner To Produce Wifey

VH1 and BET (both subsidiaries of Viacom) are teaming up to develop a one-hour drama that is slated to premiere simultaneously on both networks. The show, Wifey, is about the newly widowed wife of a hip-hop mogul who takes over her husband’s record label.

The pilot will be directed by BET President of Entertainment Reginald Hudlin.

“This project represents a first on several levels," said Hudlin in a statement. "BET has never jointly developed or produced a program with any other network, the premiere/revenue structure is unique,and I imagine it’s the first time that a network head has directed a pilot.”

Queen Latifah is set to serve as an executive producer of the show for her production company, Flavor Unit.