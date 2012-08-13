VH1 Axes Chad Johnson Reality Show

VH1 is pulling the plug on Ev and Ocho,

the reality series starring NFL player Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson and his new

wife Evelyn Lozada that was scheduled to premiere on Sept. 3.

"Due to the

unfortunate events over the weekend and the seriousness of the allegations, VH1

is pulling the series Ev and Ocho from its schedule and has no current plans

of airing it," the network said in a statement Monday afternoon.

Johnson was arrested Saturday in a domestic violence

dispute, after allegedly head-butting Lozada during an argument at their

Florida home. On Sunday, Johnson was cut from the Miami Dolphins, who the

wide receiver signed with in June.

A VH1 spokesperson previously told B&C on Monday morning that

production on Ev and Ocho had wrapped prior to the incident, but that

no decision had been made yet on the future of the show.

Lozada was previously a cast member of VH1's Basketball

Wives and the Dolphins are the subject of this season's Hard Knocks on HBO. The couple married on July 4.