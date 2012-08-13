VH1 Axes Chad Johnson Reality Show
VH1 is pulling the plug on Ev and Ocho,
the reality series starring NFL player Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson and his new
wife Evelyn Lozada that was scheduled to premiere on Sept. 3.
"Due to the
unfortunate events over the weekend and the seriousness of the allegations, VH1
is pulling the series Ev and Ocho from its schedule and has no current plans
of airing it," the network said in a statement Monday afternoon.
Johnson was arrested Saturday in a domestic violence
dispute, after allegedly head-butting Lozada during an argument at their
Florida home. On Sunday, Johnson was cut from the Miami Dolphins, who the
wide receiver signed with in June.
A VH1 spokesperson previously told B&C on Monday morning that
production on Ev and Ocho had wrapped prior to the incident, but that
no decision had been made yet on the future of the show.
Lozada was previously a cast member of VH1's Basketball
Wives and the Dolphins are the subject of this season's Hard Knocks on HBO. The couple married on July 4.
