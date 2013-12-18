Veto Upped to Executive VP at SJL Broadcasting

Peter Veto, general manager at WJRT Flint, has been promoted to executive VP of SJL Broadcasting’s western division and named general manager of WTVG Toledo. He starts immediately and will continue his GM post at WJRT.

Veto replaces John Christianson as WTVG GM. Christianson was named executive VP of closely aligned Lilly Broadcasting’s eastern division and general manager of its One Caribbean Television.

For the past three years, Veto has been director of sales and national sales manager for WJRT and WTVG. He started his career at Viacom before becoming general manager at WENY Elmira, N.Y.

“I’m excited to expand my roll with SJL Broadcasting and build upon what I’ve already instilled in both markets from a sales standpoint.” said Veto. “This gives me an opportunity to be more involved on a local level with the community and community leaders.”

SJL Broadcasting owns and operates WJRT, WTVG and WICU Erie, Pa. Lilly Broadcasting operates WENY, WSEE Erie and One Caribbean Television. It acquired WJRT and WTVG from ABC in 2010.

Christianson has held general manager titles at WSEE and WICU.

“It’s been an honor to work at WTVG with the fantastic staff and management team to continue the tradition of excellence in journalism and involvement in the community. I am excited to focus my energy on product growth and content development,” he said.