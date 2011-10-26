Veteran Producer Tom Bettag Joins 'Rock Center'

As first mentioned by Brian Williams on a press call Monday, veteran producer Tom Bettag has joined Rock Center with Brian Williams as a segment producer.

Bettag most recently served as senior executive producer of CNN's Reliable Sources and State of the Union with Candy Crowley, he was also executive producer of CBS Evening News with Dan Rather and ABC's Nightline.

The NBC News gig will reunite him with former Nightline anchor Ted Koppel, who has joined Rock Center as a special correspondent.

Williams described Bettag as a "walking master's degree in television" to reporters Monday, before NBC News confirmed the news on Wednesday.