Veteran Communications Executive Mary Schultz Dies

Mary Schultz, 58, director of marketing and events at USTelecom in Washington, died of complications from breast cancer Nov. 9 at George Washington Hospital in Washington.

Schultz had been with USTelecom since December 2013, when she joined the association from the Pew Research Religion & Public Life Project, where she had been communications manager.

At USTelecom, Schultz promoted media outreach, public events, and press conferences and oversaw appearances and speeches of USTelecom executives at industry conferences and government events.

Her career included stints as communications director for noncommercial WNET New York's Religion & Ethics NewsWeekly.

where she supervised marketing, media and outreach for the award-winning PBS series. Before that she was director of national communications and director of cultural programming publicity for noncommercial WETA-TV Washington.

Among her responsibilities at WETA was coordinating press for producers, talent and executives at the Television Critics Association Tour in L.A. and the National Association of Broadcasters convention in Las Vegas.

Schultz was a graduate of The College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Va., with a degree in English.

Survivors include brothers Vincent and James and former sister-in-law Mary Jane Foley.

Friends and colleagues can leave online remembrances here. A memorial service will be held at a later date.